ONE WORLD SHOWCASES INCREDIBLE DIVERSITY

One World 2022

Sandwell College celebrated an incredible showcase of diversity, energy, talent and togetherness at its annual One World event!

Dozens of different cultures and practices were promoted on the day with a diverse range of local and International artists performing on our colourful stage, and learners and lecturers wearing national and regional dress.

Stalls were also selling a wide variety of handmade crafts and gifts and serving delicious food from around the world.

 

