UON features in new report recognising the role of universities in levelling up

A new report featuring the University of Northampton has been launched to celebrate the wide role that universities in the UK play in spreading opportunity.

The University Best Practice White Paper sets out just some of the actions and projects that are having a direct impact on students and communities. These include widening participation activities, collaboration with local businesses and case studies from students whose lives have been turned around by UON.

The report was produced by former Education Secretary Rt Hon Justine Greening’s Purpose Coalition – a group of purpose-led businesses, universities and public sector organisations – as part of Universities UK’s Getting Results campaign, which promotes the role of universities in economic and social recovery.

Following the report launch on Monday Justine Greening said: “Our University Best Practice White Paper is full of brilliant, practical examples of levelling up. Not only does it highlight opportunities being spread to those from under-represented backgrounds but also the wider impact that universities can have through research, procurement and many other things. It has never been a more important time to reap the wider benefits of the successful approaches contained in this paper, as the levelling up debate necessarily shifts onto practical solutions.”