Vote Doncaster for the home of Great British Railways

Doncaster has made it to the six-strong shortlist to become the headquarters of Great British Railways. Following strong applications from 42 local authorities across Britain, the city of Doncaster is now one of just a handful remaining before a public vote.

The public can now vote on which location they think should be home to the new Great British Railways headquarters and the result of this vote will be used to measure the level of public support for each location and will be considered as part of final decision making. Doncaster can also expect visits from Government ministers and GBR representatives as part of the process which takes place from now until 15 August 2022.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the following web link: https://consultations.gbrtt.co.uk/great-british-railways/gbr-hq-vote/consultation/intro/ and vote for DONCASTER.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones said: “I am delighted that Doncaster has made the shortlist. I firmly believe that Doncaster should be the home of Great British Railways, in the heart of South Yorkshire and gateway to the North, we would make the perfect home for GBR and the ideal location from which to run this countries railways. Our bid is strong and demonstrates all we have to offer, including our rich rail history, value for money, excellent connectivity and links with the rail sector not to mention our new found city status!

“We’ve already had an overwhelming level of public support for our bid, but now we need the whole of Doncaster, South Yorkshire, the North and beyond to support us by voting for Doncaster. Come on Doncaster, we can do it!”

Doncaster joins Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Newcastle and York on the shortlist. Read Doncaster’s submission here Doncaster.pdf (gbrtt.co.uk) to find out why Doncaster is the ideal location and cast your vote for Doncaster now.