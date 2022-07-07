Allstate NI and Ulster University partner to celebrate outstanding individuals and their impact on society

Ulster University has partnered with Allstate Northern Ireland to recognise and celebrate the work of students and graduates who have made a positive impact on the University and the wider community. Northern Ireland’s largest IT company, Allstate will sponsor three awards, Convocation Student of the Year, Distinguished Graduate of the Year and Alumni Volunteer of the Year.

The Allstate NI Distinguished Graduate Award is made to a graduate of the University in recognition of outstanding achievement in their chosen field and is presented during winter graduations. Past winners have come from fields including business, science, sport and education, and all have made a significant contribution in their area. Each year the winning graduate is presented with a bespoke trophy designed and made by a Belfast School of Art final year student.

The Allstate NI Convocation Student of the Year acknowledges a current undergraduate student’s exceptional personal achievements and contribution to university life, and the Allstate NI Graduate Volunteer Award recognises a former student’s significant commitment to the University through giving their time and expertise to help students, staff and fellow graduates.

Allstate NI believes that to achieve its vision of driving transformative change in the Technology sector, it is vital that it makes a positive impact on society through promoting and celebrating responsible business initiatives

John Healy, Managing Director at said Allstate Northern Ireland said:

We are delighted to continue developing our important long-term partnership with Ulster University by sponsoring these awards for the next three years. Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded firmly into the culture at Allstate NI in many ways including our own volunteering programme, payroll giving scheme and Charities Committee. One of our core values is to ‘leave things better than we found them’ and these Ulster University awards recognise the efforts and successes of three dedicated individuals who each have striven to make a difference to society. We hope by championing these awards we can not only recognise the deserving winners but also encourage others to lean into excellence and make the world a better place.

Roisin McNamara, Alumni Relations Manager at Ulster University commented:

It is wonderful to recognise our student and graduate talent and reward their commitment to both the University and wider communities in this way. As a university, we are immensely proud of our students and graduates. I am delighted that Allstate NI are supporting these awards, as together we can celebrate the amazing contribution these individuals make in their studies, workplaces and society.

Allstate NI and Ulster University work in partnership across a range of strategic activities to develop the region as a global site of excellence for example innovative research projects, supporting students and graduates with their employability and careers, and on scholarships, projects and prizes in the fields of Computing, AI and Data Analytics.