Best and brightest creative projects on show at Degree Show 2022

The University of Northampton’s Degree Show returned last week to give the public a unique chance to view the work of the next generation of creative talent.

As one of the biggest events in the University’s calendar, the Degree Show showcases the culmination of years of hard work from final year students studying creative and design courses, from Photography to Fashion, Fine Art to Games Art.

Open to the public, the week-long show often attracts art collectors who are keen to scout out the work of up-and-coming talent, and industry professionals looking to snap up the talents from the very best graduates.

The Degree Show kicked-off with a special opening evening last week (30 June) which gave students an opportunity to present their work in-person to visitors.

Katy Neal saw her catwalk collection on display at the Creative Hub following Graduate Fashion Week the previous week.

“My final collection was inspired by my experiences of anxiety and the positive impact origami had on reducing my stress”, said Katy, who used sharp, defined shapes as part of her designs to replicate the structure of origami.

“Graduate fashion week for me was an overall amazing experience, from spending countless hours preparing the garments to preparing my models for the show, and it was such a thrill to display my collection as part of this year’s Degree Show.

“The atmosphere on the evening was electric, as me and my fellow graduates celebrated all the hard work we’d put in throughout our creative studies. It’s certainly an experience I’ll never forget!”

John Sinclair, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology (FAST), said: “Our students have worked very hard to generate some terrific examples of art and design practice and it was fantastic to take the opportunity to appreciate it and speak with the students about their creative designs. What was notable was how many have taken inspiration from their own and their Families’ lived experiences during Covid Lockdowns and how many are also reflecting the University ethos of Changemaking.

“The Degree Show is a highlight of the year for everyone within FAST, and the atmosphere was a buzz of creative passion and inspiration. I look forward to next year’s show already!”