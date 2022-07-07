Deborah Cadman appointed permanent chief executive

Deborah Cadman, Birmingham City Council’s current interim chief executive, has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis following a formal recruitment process.

Raised and educated in Birmingham, Ms Cadman worked at the city council for seven years during her early career and has been interim chief executive for just over a year.

Her permanent appointment follows recent recruitment to the Corporate Leadership Team with Paul Kitson taking the role of Director – Place, Prosperity & Sustainability, Richard Brooks as Director – Strategy, Equality and Partnerships, Rebecca Hellard as Director of Council Management and Sue Harrison, Director – Children and Families.

Ms Cadman has worked in public services for 30 years and was the first permanent chief executive of the newly formed WMCA in 2017. She was appointed OBE for services to local government in 2006 and is listed in Local Government Chronicle’s ‘100 Most Influential in the Sector’. Since joining the Council last year she has been instrumental in the city’s planning for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and with focusing on service improvement.

Cllr Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Deborah has made a huge impact in the short time she has been with us, and I’m delighted that she will be staying with us. Her knowledge, understanding and commitment to Birmingham will be invaluable for the years ahead.

“The Commonwealth Games are less than a month away and the city has a golden decade of opportunity ahead. Deborah has played a vital role in ensuring people and communities reap rewards whilst also working with partners to ensure our residents are supported during the current cost-of-living crisis. I know she is as passionate as I am about this city and its bold and bright future.”

Deborah Cadman said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on this role permanently. This city has always been close to my heart and to be leading the team as Birmingham looks forward to the bold opportunities ahead is personally very exciting. We will see the eyes of the world on us in the coming weeks, and it is important we not only show them how amazing this city is but also, we don’t lose focus on ensuring that those who live here benefit too. I am relishing the challenges ahead and how me and my team can make sure that the legacy from the Games really is the start of a golden decade for Birmingham.”

Jean Templeton, chief executive of St Basils and member of the stakeholder panel for the recruitment, added: “Many congratulations to Deborah Cadman on her appointment as chief executive and the commitment she makes to Birmingham City Council and the people of Birmingham. The city has a great wealth of trusted partners who will be keen to offer our support during these exciting and challenging times.”

The appointment will now go to full council for formal ratification.