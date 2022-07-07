Imperial celebrates London top spot, as NSS results are revealed | Imperial News













Student satisfaction at Imperial is now at 82%, according to the most recent National Student Survey (NSS).

The College is now ranked first among fellow London Russell Group universities and second place among all Russell Group institutions. The College also secured a ranking of 27 out of a total of 160 higher education providers covered by the survey.

The results show that overall satisfaction levels have decreased slightly compared to last year’s survey result of 84%.

This year’s survey closed on 30 April 2022 and the response rate from final year undergraduates was 74%, level with the response rate in 2021.

Reflecting on the academic year

Imperial’s Vice-Provost (Education and Student Experience) Professor Emma McCoy said: “These results reflect our community’s continued efforts to prioritise the quality of the student experience in this past year.



“As we emerge from an uncertain two years, we can be confident that we are making the right decisions in collaboration with our students.



We have been delighted to be able to return to our campuses this academic year, meaning they have become vibrant, collaborative spaces once again. This has clearly brought benefits to all student cohorts and has allowed our final year students the opportunity to say a proper farewell to their student experience.



“I want to thank various teams across the College for their dedication in supporting our students to continue their academically rigorous programmes. I also give thanks to the Imperial College Students’ Union, who have ensured the student voice has been heard and has influenced the College’s decision-making.



“As a community we must now look to the future and the next academic year. We hope to offer an on-campus experience that maximises the benefits of our world-leading facilities and approach to digital technology, while also further strengthening our pastoral and financial student support.”

Investing in the student experience

Education: Alongside the long-awaited full return to campus as the pandemic restrictions have been eased, final year undergraduates in many departments have experienced a newly revised curriculum in the latter stages of their studies, bringing long-planned interactive and evidence-based teaching activities and methods to their lecture theatres and labs.

Spaces: In the past year Scale Space, Imperial’s early-stage startup hub, has taken on a life of its own. Based in White City, the campus is a place where the best of business comes together with the best research and teaching talent from Imperial to help create the enterprises of the future.

In the past year Imperial has also marked the completion of Dangoor Plaza at South Kensington campus. Stretching from the Sherfield Building and the Central Library to the Skempton and Chemistry Buildings, Dangoor Plaza has created an accessible and welcoming quadrangle around the Queen’s Lawn.

The development was created to unify and enhance the popular area of campus, providing an inviting, comfortable green space for staff, students and visitors.

In the past year the College has also launched ‘GoStudy’ spaces on levels 4 and 5 in the Chemistry Building on the South Kensington campus.

GoStudy is open to all students and offers a variety of study environments to suit students’ needs including Silent Study, Group Study.



Support: Over the past academic year student support services have swiftly responded to the needs of students, whether their preference has been for online or in-person contact.

The College’s Careers Service has modernised how they offer advice to students. This year marked the welcome return of on-campus career fairs, which were attended by 750 students and 26 employers.

Students with a disability have also been offered more flexible support, while counselling and mental health support services are now entirely offered in-person. This was in response to feedback from students following the lifting of public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accommodation teams who have tirelessly supported students throughout the pandemic are now also able to offer a more normalised and approachable experience in College residences.