Meet the Gadgeteers with Gloucestershire Libraries

Gloucestershire Libraries are inviting children to meet the Gadgeteers this summer and get involved in a science and innovation-themed Summer Reading Challenge.

The national event, which is led by the Reading Agency charity in partnership with public libraries, is being launched on Saturday 9 July and runs until 10 September 2022.

It aims to encourage children to enjoy reading and visit their library and a range of free events and activities is being held in libraries around the county throughout the summer.

Children aged four to 11 will be able to join six fictional Gadgeteers by taking part, with free materials available from libraries and online via the challenge website.

The characters – brought to life by children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford – use their curiosity and wonder to understand the science behind a range of interests, from fashion and technology to cooking and music.

Through an exciting book collection and other activities, the Gadgeteers will help to spark children’s curiosity about the world around them and encourage them to feed their imagination over the summer holiday.

They will be boggled by brilliant facts, gaze at the stars and be inspired by tales of creativity and invention. With plenty of great options across picture books, early readers and middle grade books, there will be lots to keep children busy.

The Summer Reading Challenge reaches more than 700,000 children across the UK each year and continued to reach over half a million children in 2021 as lockdowns eased. It aims to build reading skills and confidence, while helping to prevent the ‘dip’ in reading skills while children are out of school.

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for libraries, said: “Our library teams are looking forward to welcoming lots of families and children into our libraries to encourage them to read for pleasure through the Summer Reading Challenge. There are also lots of digital options for people to choose from so everybody can take part.

“I hope everyone will enjoy the many free events and activities that will be available and it will inspire children to read over the summer holidays.”