New lease for charity to continue to provide workspace and career support

A Dalston workspace provider is celebrating after the Council agreed to offer a new 125-year lease for its current premises, allowing the organisation to continue to support a diverse range of business and charity tenants and progress with work to boost career opportunities for young people.

The Bootstrap Company was founded over 40 years ago with the aim of offering young people advice and information about jobs and training opportunities. It now provides over 60,000sq ft of studio space on Ashwin Street to a mix of tenants which are committed to these objectives, from small businesses and creative and social entrepreneurs to charities and start-ups. Bootstrap works with its business tenants to support them with initiatives such as providing work placements and career help.

A mentoring service is also being established at Bootstrap, for which the organisation is partnering with youth mentoring and careers charities to support tenants to arm 16-24 year olds with the skills, knowledge, tools and a network to succeed professionally.

Bootstrap currently has 73 tenants from a diverse range of industries, prominently including film and TV production, design and architecture, events and hospitality and the charity sector. Despite the severe impact of Covid-19, Bootstrap was able to retain 70% of its tenants, providing support through rent holidays and reductions.