One week to go until the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay visits Hull

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Hull on Wednesday 13 July during its final journey through England this summer.

The Baton will travel around Hull city centre as follows:

8am – the Baton will arrive outside of the new ARCO building and proceeds into the Deep as it is submerged in a tank with a Batonbearer diver

8.20am – the Baton is then carried by Batonbears from Queen St, Wellington St, Humber St, High St, under Myton Bridge, Liberty Lane, Lowgate, Alfred Gelder St, Parliament St, Whitefriargate, Princes Dock Side, Posterngate, South Church Side

8.55am – The Baton will arrive into Trinity Square

Once in Trinity Square, a choir made up of around 200 local school children will perform commonwealth songs before the Baton leaves at 9.15am to continue on its journey.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Culture said: “The visit from the Queen’s Baton Relay is a fantastic sporting and social event, celebrating the achievements of our local heroes who will carry the baton and inspire others.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to visit the city centre and line the route to cheer on our fantastic local Batonbarers, and of course, support their national team during the Commonwealth Games.”

There will be eight Batonbearers carrying the Baton through Hull, including Samantha Barlow and Alex Smith.

Fitmums & Friends founder Sam Barlow BEM won the Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award in 2021 for her work getting people active around Yorkshire. She was also awarded an Empire Medal in New Years Honours 2015 and received the Public Health Hero Award presented at the Houses of Parliament in 2015.

Sam said: “I was absolutely thrilled to be nominated as a Commonwealth Games Batonbearer – it feels like such a special honour.

“I’m so excited and so grateful to all those who made this possible. I think it will be day I will never forget!”.

Hull resident Alex Smith was in the RAF but became ill while serving in Cyprus. In 2013 aged 37, he had a heart transplant, reducing his life expectancy to 50-55. Four months after his transplant Alex had an accident resulting in a head injury and fell into a coma. Upon waking he had to learn to walk and talk again. Alex has since retrained in Tutor’s learners Engineering, welding and Fabrication in Industries at HMP &YOI Hull, volunteers for Duke of Edinburgh awards, fundraises for Hull4Heroes and a local community group, and never lets his life limiting condition get him down.

Alex said: ” I am honoured to have been chosen to be one of The Queens Baton Bearer Relay participants.

“Having served in both the Army and the Royal Air Force and also now within HMPPS, civil service my oath of allegiance is never wavering. This is a huge tick off my bucket list. Thank you.”

Members of the public are encouraged to line the route the Batonbearers will take and get involved with the celebrations in Trinity Square.

To help ensure safety of people involved with the celebrations, the route will be closed to traffic for up to of two and a half hours between 7am and 9.30am, however will be re-opened as soon as possible. Disruption will kept to a minimum and commuters are encouraged to travel before or after the closure times.

Parking restrictions will be in place along Bridge Street, King Street, Broad Street and Castle Street (up to Ferriers Street) from 12.30pm until 4pm.

Any parking spaces within the road closures will be suspended whilst the event takes place, with spectators advised to park in other city centre car parks including George St multistorey.

