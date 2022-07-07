Shining a Spotlight Behind the Scenes « #RWCMD

We recently welcomed the next generation of designers, stage managers, and theatre technicians through our doors to take part in this term’s Young People’s Production Arts (YPPA) workshops, sponsored by Bad Wolf.

YPPA helps young people between 11-18 to discover the real magic that takes place behind the scenes of TV and theatre, the crucial skills that make everything work. They can learn skills including lighting, sound, stage management, prop making, costume and set design.

The Easter workshops were assisted by Sanjana, who’s studying for her MA in Design for Performance at the College.

She helped lead workshops in lighting design, costuming, and mask making, and is supported in her studies through a scholarship from by Cardiff-based production company, Bad Wolf.

We asked Sanjana what she enjoyed most about assisting with the YPPA workshops:

‘One of my biggest takeaways from this workshop was the way all the young people just dived into the tasks that they were given to them and had a lot of fun in the process of making the props, costumes and learning how to light a set!

It was a great reminder for me to simply enjoy the process of making my own work, without thinking too much about the output.’

The technical theatre industry is growing rapidly, and highly trained practitioners are in demand.

Many of our graduates are now working professionally with Bad Wolf and other companies on high-profile TV productions like His Dark Materials.

Having skilled students like Sanjana who are able to pass on their knowledge and inspire young people to get involved is a fantastic opportunity.

‘Being a part of these workshops that allow young people to be able to get an insight into the industry and foster their design abilities was truly such a rewarding experience for me,’ said Sanjana.

‘To be able to contribute and take the design community forward is something I would love to do in the future as well.’

Find out more about YPPA workshops and opportunities here.

