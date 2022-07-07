Sign up to Bournemouth Commuter Challenge to win weekly prizes.



Posted on Friday 18th August 2017

Commuters in Bournemouth are being encouraged to swap their regular journeys to work over the next two months as workplaces go head to head in a race to become the town’s most sustainable travel friendly team in Bournemouth.

Starting this September, Bournemouth Commuter Challenge is a six-week event which will see businesses in Bournemouth and their employees compete online to win a host of weekly prizes, from iPads and Apple watches to cinema and shopping vouchers, and much more.

To be in with a chance to win commuters will record their daily trips to and from work, and the organisations with the highest percentage of people taking part in each size category will be crowned the winners. The top six organisations will then have the chance to win a £5000 grant to help install sustainable travel infrastructure at their business.

Key to any organisation’s success will be colleagues encouraging fellow workers to participate in the Challenge too.

Run by Bournemouth Council and in partnership with Sustrans, Bournemouth Commuter Challenge is a free and rewarding event which aims to get more people travelling sustainably.

Councillor Mike Greene, Cabinet Member for Transport, Cleansing and Waste said: “Swapping regular journeys to more sustainable modes such as walking, cycling, car sharing or using public transport help remove vehicles from the road and reduces congestion.

“Bournemouth Commuter Challenge is the perfect way to introduce people to new ways of travelling to and from work. It also helps employers build a positive, healthy workplace culture that starts with employees having fun getting to work.

“We’re encouraging all Bournemouth businesses to sign up and help contribute to a better environment and less congestion in their area.”

Bournemouth Commuter Challenge will be running from 11 September – 21 October. As an added incentive Bournemouth Commuter Challenge is giving away early bird prizes to those businesses and their employees who sign up between now and the start of the Challenge.

To find out more and sign up please visit www.bournemouthcommuterchallenge.co.uk