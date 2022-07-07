Tell us about your current broadband service





06 July 2022



We’re running a survey as a partner in Superfast South Yorkshire to learn more about residents’ and businesses’ experiences of broadband across the region.

Superfast South Yorkshire is a partnership between Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Councils and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. Together we are working to improve the digital infrastructure across the region to improve the quality of life of residents and create a connected region for businesses.

We would love to hear how satisfied you are with your home and business broadband, whether it be good, bad, or indifferent – it’s all very helpful.

You will not be asked to provide any personal information.

SFSY would be very grateful if you could please complete this short survey. Your input will shape how we help South Yorkshire residents and businesses in the future.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We’re growing Barnsley and working hard to deliver more and better jobs, quality housing, better transport links, and just as important is better digital connectivity.

“We need to keep improving the coverage of high speed broadband to help improve the quality of life of residents and create a more connected region for businesses. Please help us shape this work by taking part in the survey which you can find at barnsley.gov.uk/HaveYourSay.”

The Superfast South Yorkshire Broadband Satisfaction Survey can be found here. The survey runs until 26 August 2022.