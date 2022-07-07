Three new outlets at War Memorial Park open after major investment – Coventry City Council

Three new outlets are bringing added flavour to one of the city’s most popular attractions after being unveiled following a significant investment.

Coombe Abbey Park LACo, working with No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM), which manages a host of venues and attractions across the region, including Coombe Abbey Hotel and St Mary’s Guildhall, undertook a £400,000 refurbishment programme to bring new tastes to the War Memorial Park.

The firm has repurposed two existing cafés on site and added a new ice cream kiosk at the heart of the park. Twenty new jobs are being created for local people while current members of staff are staying within the organisation by moving across to the new outlets

The Park Bistro, which sits adjacent to Kenilworth Road, is open from 8am for breakfast, and includes everything from a pain au chocolats and croissants to a Full English which available to eat in or take away until 11am.

Freshly made snacks and other small plates are available as lunchtime tide-me-overs and include everything from Scotch eggs with mustard relish through to vintage cheddar rarebit. That sits alongside a dual lunchtime and supper menu – which includes a special WMP Burger as well as a Sri Lankan sweet potato and chickpea curry.

Afternoon teas, inspired by Coombe Abbey Hotel’s award-winning selection, are also on offer, featuring a daily selection of delicious fresh cakes, which are served between 2pm and 6pm.

The old café in the visitor centre has been given a 50s-themed makeover, and is now operating as a dessert diner, as NOHM has opened its second Sundae club after a successful launch at Coombe Abbey Park.

Customers with a sweet tooth have a range of different flavoured milkshakes and ice creams to choose from, along with hot, fresh waffles and crepes.

Richard Harrison, managing director of NOHM, said he was delighted with the new look hospitality offering at the park, and is sure that the new layout will set the 12-acre community space up for generations to come.

He said: “The War Memorial Park has been a haven for Coventrians for over a century. To reflect its ongoing appeal and charm, the food and drink outlets have been designed to offer something to visitors from all walks of life each and every day, whilst staying true to the traditions of the park.

“With summer on the way and the city still basking in the success of the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend and the UK City of Culture celebrations, we’re looking forward to War Memorial Park’s new era, and are proud to have played a part in bringing it to fruition.

“There’s something for everyone across our three new outlets from breakfast to evening meals right through to one of our indulgent sundaes.”

Coventry City Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy leader of Coventry City Council with responsibility for parks, said: “The War Memorial Park is a wonderful venue that people of all ages can enjoy, and the new cafes and ice cream kiosk will provide a great offer.

“It’s a well-loved park and – most importantly – a major green space in the heart of the city. So, this is very good news.”

More details on the park Bistro can be found at www.warmemorialparkbistro.co.uk and at www.facebook.com/thebistroatwarmemorialpark

To get in touch with The Sundae Club and discover the amazing combinations you can create in-store, visit www.sundae-club.co.uk