Trust-wide tea party hosted to raise funds for NHS

Large and small ‘brew boxes’ containing tea, coffee and an assortment of sweet favourites were hand-made and distributed to all 250 areas across Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), Bassetlaw Hospital (BH) and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough (MMH) in time for the nationwide tea party.

With the help of Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity, Doncaster College, Yorkshire Tea and Bird & Blend, the Trust is delighted to be bringing staff a thank you brew box for teams to enjoy and share.

It isn’t only hospitals getting involved, but also other public services such as community centres, schools, and church halls. The NHS Big Tea is open to anyone anywhere who wishes to use the opportunity to fundraise for the NHS.

Trust Chief Executive, Richard Parker OBE, said: “The NHS Big Tea has presented an excellent opportunity to celebrate our colleagues and to thank them for their continued hard-work and dedication.

“I believe that the NHS is a fantastic organisation for our country, providing award-winning services every day of the year. Today is a special day, it is a day for colleagues to reflect on what they have achieved but also to take a few moments for themselves to participate in the big tea event.

“I hope Team DBTH can take the chance today to celebrate with each other 74 years of our fabulous NHS.”

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity raises vital funds to support Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

Last year the funds raised from the NHS Big Tea were reinvested into staff wellbeing initiatives, which included our random acts of kindness days.

The NHS big tea is a project introduced by NHS Charities Together which last year raised funds for over six hundred projects across the UK.

For more information about the NHS Big Tea, and how to fundraise, visit their website at: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/nhs-big-tea/