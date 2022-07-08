100 Days To Go Until Record-Breaking Rugby League World Cup Begins

Fans of rugby league are being urged to ensure they get the best seats in the house for Rugby League World Cup 2021 with just 100 days to go until the tournament kicks off at St James’ Park as England men take on Samoa men on 15 October.

The 100-day milestone sees excitement for the trailblazing World Cup continue to rise with this Autumn’s tournament breaking new ground in staging a record-breaking 61 matches across three competitions simultaneously for the very first time. They will be held across 18 Host towns and cities – meaning more matches in more places than ever before.

Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium will host three men’s group games. These are:

Monday 17 October: France v Greece

Sunday 23 October: Samoa v Greece

Monday 31 October: Papua New Guinea v Wales

It will also be a team base for Samoa’s men’s team.

Mayor Ros Jones, said: “The countdown is well and truly on for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup where Doncaster will host 3 games and be the base for the Samoa men’s team. There has been a sense of anticipation and today marks 100 days to go. We hope that the tournament leaves a lasting impact on our young people and that more people pick up a ball and play the game of Rugby League here in Doncaster.”

Carl Hall, CEO Doncaster Rugby League Club, said: “We cannot wait to host the biggest world class sporting event that Doncaster has ever seen here at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“The excitement is continuing to build and the legacy that the tournament is creating within our city will ensure that rugby league will only continue to grow in our region with our local amateur clubs and Doncaster Rugby League benefiting for many years to come. With our Host Impact Day just a few days away we cannot wait to showcase the tournament and its impact on Doncaster to our local residents, businesses, and dignitaries.”

RLWC2021 Chief Executive, Jon Dutton, said: “With just 100 days to go until the Rugby League World Cup starts at St James’ Park it’s incredibly exciting to be in the final phase of preparation for what is set to be the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup in history.

“The interest in the tournament and demand for tickets has been great to see, particularly after the disappointment of postponement last year. We are now close to selling out a number of our tournament fixtures, with the interest in women’s and wheelchair matches particularly encouraging to see.

“I urge everyone to get behind the tournament and be part of the sport’s future history. It is vital we see record attendances across the tournament, witness the best players in the world in action and be part of something truly special.”

RLWC2021 is set be a trailblazing tournament with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions being staged together for the first time with every second of every one of the 61 matches being broadcast live across BBC platforms.

The tournament will be a truly global celebration of rugby league with teams flying in from all corners of the globe to fight for the opportunity to get their hands on one of the three famous trophies, with the women’s competition hosting teams from four different continents for the first time in history

Fans can purchase tickets via www.rlwc2021.com/tickets.