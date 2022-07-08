999 Academy Students take Part in Live Scenario

Students from the Bridgwater 999 Academy have taken part in a practical live scenario in front of family and friends.

The 999 Academy is an enrichment programme for students who are enrolled at Bridgwater & Taunton College. All the delivery on the programme is done by emergency responders from the police, fire and ambulance services.

The scenario was based on the amount of learning and practical experience the students have developed since they started the programme in September. The students were supported by members of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST), and Avon and Somerset Police. They were involved in the re-enactment of a two-car road traffic collision and followed the process from arresting suspects, right the way through to the extraction of casualties from the vehicles. They were able to use the skills that they had learnt, such as first aid and vehicle including removal of doors and roof of a car to allow for the victim to be removed. The scenario was watched by family and friends of the students making an excellent experience for all concerned.

Andy Berry, Principal and Chief Executive of the College, watched the students and said it was wonderful to see them put their skills into action. He was also extremely happy to see former students Ellis Pearce, Star Hancock, Lili Ibbotson and Chris Lee, who are all now employed by the emergency services, take part and support the Academy students.

Chris, now a police officer, said how pleased he was that he could help as he had taken part in a similar scenario when he was a 999 Academy student. This was echoed by Ellis, Star and Lili.

Rob Horton, who was the founder of the 999 Academy programme, was there to watch the event and said how proud he was to see it going from strength to strength.

After the scenario, Ruth Burrows, 999 Academy Manager and Course Leader for the Uniformed Protective Services programme, facilitated a short awards ceremony. Joe Cholpecki-Carslake won the ‘Outstanding Student’ award. He said he was overwhelmed to have been chosen. He thanked the 999 Academy team for giving him the opportunity to be part of such a fantastic programme.

Chloe Clark was given an accolade from SWAST due to her hard work and demeanour, Amelia Wright received one from the Police, and Francesca Wood from DSFRS.

Ruth said that the students’ engagement in the programme was wonderful, where else do young people get given the opportunity to go ‘ behind the scenes’ with the emergency services. She wished them all luck as they graduated from the Academy and said how proud she was to be involved. She also thanked her colleagues from DSFRS , SWAST and A&S police who all give up their time regularly to deliver on the programme.

