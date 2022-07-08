Celebrate one year to Tall Ships 2023 with fun family trail

Families across Hartlepool are being invited to help celebrate one year to go to Tall Ships 2023 by completing a fun “Ship in a Shop” trail.

It centres on businesses in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and has been created by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Family Time project which aims to support local families to become more active together.

Families Co-ordinator Louise George said: “Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023 (July 6th-9th) is going to be an amazing event and it is fantastic that it is now just one year away.

“We wanted to come up with a way of marking the milestone in a way that reflects the Family Time project’s remit and we hope families will get involved by completing the trail.”

Families Co-ordinator Louise George is inviting families to tackle the trail.

The trail consists of 15 ships displayed in the windows of participating businesses, and the challenge for those taking part is to find the ships’ locations and record their nicknames on a special sheet.

The trail will be in operation from tomorrow (Friday July 8th) through to Sunday (July 10th) and families can pick up a sheet from the “playroom” on the ground-floor of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, next to Boots.

At the end of the trail, families will be able to exchange completed sheets for a prize. Family Time staff will be present for prize pick-ups from 9am-12pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 2-4pm on Sunday.

Tall Ships Hartlepool 2023 will run from July 6th-9th. For more information about the event, including the various ways that people and businesses can get involved, go to www.tallshipshartlepool.co.uk