Discover the science behind everyday life with this year’s Summer Reading Challenge – Newsroom

Croydon’s libraries are inviting young residents to discover the science and innovation behind the world they live in as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge.

This year’s theme is Gadgeteers and aims to spark children’s curiosity about the world around them. Children from the age of four to 11 can take up the challenge which has been designed in partnership with the Science Museum Group.

To join the challenge and to sign up, children just need to visit their local library and read six books over the summer. There are plenty of books, ebooks and audiobooks for eager children to engage with in their local library. Participants will receive a fold-out poster and can collect stickers along the way. Those who complete the challenge will receive a certificate of completion, a medal as recognition of their efforts and will be entered into a prize draw to win a new Kindle donated by Go2Games.

It all kicks off at 10am on Saturday 9 July at Croydon Central Library, where the Civic Mayor will officially launch the Gadgeteers, Summer Reading Challenge for the borough. You can book a free place for the launch event by phoning 020 7884 5140 or by emailing croydoncentrallibrary@croydon.gov.uk.

“We are working with a huge range of partners across Croydon to make sure our children and young people can enjoy plenty of free activities and new experiences when school’s out. The Summer Reading Challenge is open to everyone aged four-11 and is a great way for young children to boost their reading skills over the summer, but most importantly to have fun. Head along to your local library to find out more or visit our web page for more information.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon