Eavestrough vs Gutter: What Are the Differences?

Did you know that the job outlook for roofers is expected to increase by 5% over the next eight years? When you consider how important roofs are for protecting our homes it’s not hard to see why.

However, despite the importance of roofs many people neglect to take care of them. One important part of roof damage prevention is a good eavestrough or gutter system.

But, what’s the difference between these two components? In this eavestrough guide, we’ll teach you everything you need to know about an eavestrough vs gutter. That way, you can keep water damage away from your roof.

What Is an Eavestrough?

You can easily understand what an eavestrough is when you realize it’s just two words put together. An eave refers to the part of the roof that hangs over the wall.

An eave is important because without it water would drip onto the wall during rain storms and damage them. A trough is then used to collect this rainwater and direct it away from the roof towards the base of the eaves.

Differences Between an Eavestrough vs Gutter

Now that we know what an eavestrough is we can learn how it differs from a gutter. And the answer is it doesn’t differ much at all. All eavestroughs are gutters, but not all gutters are eavestroughs.

To be an eavestrough the gutter needs to connect to the building’s eaves. It’s confusing because installers will typically use gutters as a catch-all term when describing any tip of a rain gutter.

But, it’s important to note that gutters can also refer to sidewalk gutters that redirect rain. So, it can help sometimes to know what an eavestrough is in case your contractor uses this term to be more clear.

How to Care For Your Eavestroughs and Gutters

The key to maximizing your gutter benefits is to keep them in good shape is making sure they’re clear of debris (like leaves and dirt). Unfortunately, unless you have regular cleaners this can often be easier said than done.

If you don’t want to clean frequently, then you can try gutter guards and installation. These will still require some cleaning. But, they ensure that your gutter system is never fully clogged by creating a barrier between the trough and debris.

Any time you see a crack in your eavestrough you should address it immediately. Otherwise, it could ruin the whole system.

We hope this article helped you learn the difference between an eavestrough vs gutter. As you can see, these terms describe the same thing. However, that doesn’t make either one of them less important for protecting your roof.

So, make sure your gutter system is in good shape, especially before rain season.

