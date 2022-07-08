Format test

​

Halton Borough Council has acquired and is set to repurpose 65 High Street, Runcorn as it progresses plans for a Creative and Digital Skills Centre as part of the £23.6m Reconnecting Runcorn Town Deal.

The former Gas Store was becoming vacant, with the business relocating to a light industrial unit, as more customers opted to use online, rather than traditional showrooms.

The Council acquired the property – one of the ‘Camden buildings’ – that dominate the appearance of the High Street.

65 High Street is one of several plans the Council is developing to restore the historic properties which it hopes will see the High Street at the heart of our community again.