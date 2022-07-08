Have your say on parking review in Gloucester

It is being proposed to introduce a permit parking zone in the area, including Denmark Road, Oxford Road and Horton Road, and residents are being invited to give their views.

Consultation will run from Thursday 7 July to Friday 19 August and feedback will be used to decide if any changes are made.

The proposal aims to increase residents’ chances of finding a parking space near their homes. It includes permit zones and time limits on non-resident parking, but there are no plans to introduce pay and display parking as part of the proposals.

The county council is also working with the NHS around their parking to ensure about 60 spaces are provided for NHS permit holders.

Our permit policy allows for residents, carers, businesses and hotels to apply for permits.

It comes after parking surveys were carried out in 2020 which showed that current parking restrictions were not being used in the most efficient way and improvements could be made to prioritise parking and make it fairer for local residents.

Informal consultation was also held in 2021 and feedback from the community has helped to shape and develop the current proposals.

Residents can give their views by taking part in a survey: https://haveyoursaygloucestershire.uk.engagementhq.com/gloucester-parking-review

More information is also available at the website: https://www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/highways/parking/parking-reviews/

Cllr Dom Morris, cabinet member for parking, said: “We want to ensure that parking is prioritised for residents and these proposals will help to achieve that. Parking permits will discourage commuters from parking in these residential areas for work and help to encourage active travel.

“We want to know what residents and local businesses think of these plans so I would encourage everyone affected to give us your feedback.”

Cllr Jeremy Hilton, local councillor for Kingsholm and Wotton, said: “The parking survey showed that these roads are very congested with parked cars. Many residents find it difficult to park near to their homes.

“I have received a large number of requests for something to be done. We are nearing the end with the statutory public consultation. I would encourage Kingsholm and Wotton residents to respond the consultation.”