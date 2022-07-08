In the news: 1-7 July 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

Our Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Petford spoke with Times Radio about how valuable university degrees are, and the measures we took to ensure students got the most out of their learning during Covid. Listen again here (starts at 1hr 21min).

With a new Tory Party sex scandal, the ongoing investigation into whether the Prime Minister deliberately misled Parliament and the call for a Scottish Referendum, Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside helped round up a busy week in politics on Radio 5 Live. Listen again here (starts at 6mins).

Following two cabinet resignations, Kate was back on the air, this time with BBC Radio Leicester’s Ady Dyman, talking about what’s next for Boris Johnson. Listen again here (starts 1hr 15mins).

Our Summer Degree Show, where final year students showcased their work in fabric, leather, drawing and photography as well as other media, was reported in the Northants Telegraph.

On American Independence Day, historian Professor Matthew McCormack spoke with BBC Radio Northampton’s Annabel Amos about founding father George Washington’s links to Northamptonshire. Listen again here (starts at 2hrs 8mins).

Head Topics report on the Sport students who have helped players from Northampton Town Football Club with pre-season testing at Waterside.

The ‘Power Tower’ at University of Northampton went ‘Blue for Meso’ to raise awareness of asbestos related cancer mesothelioma, as reported by the Chronicle and Echo.