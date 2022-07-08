Junction improvements planned for Sherborne

As part of Dorset Council’s ongoing programme of traffic signal upgrades, the busy Marston Road junction in Sherborne is being improved.



With temporary traffic signals currently in place due to the collapsed private wall on Kitt Hill, the junction improvements have been brought forward in the highway works programme to make use of the traffic management measures already in place.

Traffic signal equipment at the junction of Kitt Hill, Newell and Marston Road will be renewed – with poles and signal heads replaced – a new right-turn lane will be provided for westbound traffic on the A30 turning into Marston Road and the overall signal-controlled area is being reduced in size.

These alterations will improve the efficiency of the junction and mean fewer delays for drivers.

To provide space for the additional right-turn lane, the pavement next to the A30 between Back Lane and Cornhill is being moved to the back of the verge and upgraded to a shared walkway/cycleway to improve off-road cycle links around the junction.

Existing pedestrian crossings at the junction will be upgraded to the latest Toucan equipment to further improve cycle facilities in the area.

Cllr Ray Bryan, Portfolio Holder for highways, Travel and Environment said: “It makes sense for us to bring forward the renewal of this signal equipment to coincide with temporary traffic control already in the area and save drivers from further disruption at a later date.

“I’m also pleased that we’ve been able to upgrade the cycle facilities to support sustainable travel and make cycling an easier choice for short journeys around the town – a key action identified in the council’s Climate and Ecological Emergency Strategy.”

Work will start on 25 July and last for around 16 weeks.

To help the flow of traffic during the works, drivers are being asked to help by planning ahead and thinking more carefully about their route around the town centre.