New City College awarded VIP adult education Quality Mark

New City College has been recognised with a new VIP adult education Quality Mark – only awarded to those providers delivering high-quality courses in sectors that are key to London’s economic recovery.

The Mayor’s Skills Academies Quality Mark is designed to set high standards for training in order to get Londoners back into good employment and drive long-term growth.

New City College was awarded the accolade for adult courses within five sectors:

Creative

Digital

Hospitality

Construction

Health & Social Care

To gain the prestigious Quality Mark, NCC had to submit evidence that met the Greater London Authority’s strict assessment criteria to prove that adult education courses in the selected sectors are of high quality, promote workplace skills, support under-represented groups, are well supported by employers and embed key principles around fair pay.

Adults looking to retrain, upskill or gain a new qualification can be assured that courses awarded the Quality Mark at New City College will provide excellent, industry-relevant training.

Jules Pipe, London’s Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration and Skills, said the Quality Mark was “an important step in recognising and showcasing good practice, allowing Londoners and employers to access the best training London has to offer.”

New City College’s Jamie Stevenson, who is Group Executive Director for Apprenticeships & Business Development, said: “We are delighted in securing the Mayor’s Skills Academies Quality Mark in the five sectors that we made applications.”