Nursery gets behind Big Tea, Little Tea

To celebrate the 74th birthday of the NHS, local children’s nurseries, including Wyke Kids Planet Day Nurseries, were invited to host a ‘Big Tea, Little Tea’ party for the Trust’s Better Lives charity. Children were invited to dress up for the occasion, with £1 donations going to the charity.

The Big Tea, Little Tea event was a great celebration and provided an opportunity for local people, children and families from the Trust’s communities to get involved with the NHS birthday and raise vital funds for the NHS in the process.

Catherine Jowitt, Head of Charity and Volunteering said: “It was lovely seeing the nurseries take part and raise a cuppa for the NHS with their friends, all for a good cause. It was a successful event through seeing the smiles on the children’s faces”

All money raised from the Big Tea, Little Tea events will be used to enhance the care the Trust provides across communities in Bradford and Craven, including mental health, community and learning disability services. To find out more and to donate to the Better Lives charity, email: betterlivescharity@bdct.nhs.uk.