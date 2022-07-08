Residents evacuated following incident in North Bournemouth



Posted on Thursday 17th August 2017

Update to incident in North Bournemouth: Examination of items discovered at an address in North Bournemouth has concluded with residents being allowed to return to their homes.

Gary Josey, Director of Housing and Communities said: “We have early this morning assisted Police in relocating and ensuring the welfare of up to 30 residents from two blocks of residential properties in Gillam Road, Kinson. We will continue to assist Dorset Police in any way that we can.”

