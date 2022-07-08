Safer Hull community safety pod has moved to the avenues ward

People in Avenues ward have been invited to raise community issues, including antisocial behaviour, at a dedicated pod. The mobile Community Pod, designed to move around the city, has relocated from the city centre to a spot on Princes Avenue.

Residents can drop in and meet Hull City Council teams responsible for dealing with neighbourhood nuisance and street scene service. Police Neighbourhood Policing Team and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service are also present alongside other agencies who offer a range of support services to adults and children, and Renew, who offer support for drug and alcohol misuse.

The pod will be in place until the end of July – from the middle of the month there will be a series of community action days, where partners will act on information they get from the community in the initial phase.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Crime Prevention and Culture, said: “We know that this part of Princes Avenue has been a genuine concern to residents in the Avenues and Pearson Park communities for some time.

“Putting this great community resource in this location shows the Council is listening to those concerns. It’s a fantastic chance for people in the Avenue Ward to drop in and speak directly to the relevant organisations about any problems they might be having.

“Anyone is welcome to drop in as part of their day, on the school run, on the way to the shop or the park. It’s a chance to raise whatever is bothering you, whether its antisocial behaviour, flytipping, noise, or issues you or someone else needs support with”.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Paul Gladstone said: “The arrival of the Safer Hull Community Pod in the Avenue Ward means more visible Neighbourhood Policing in the community. Not only will you see additional patrolling, people will also be able drop by and chat to the team about any concerns that they might have.

“It provides a fantastic opportunity to work closely with our partners. So, whether you’re wanting to report crime or antisocial behaviour, ask for fire safety advice, get information about agencies offering support to those in need or something else entirely, we will be more than happy to help wherever we can”.

The pod is open every day until Thursday July 28. For opening times, visit Hullccnews.co.uk and search ‘community pod’.