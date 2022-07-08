SECAmb’s tenth Make Ready Centre officially opened

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, (SECAmb), was pleased to officially open its latest Make Ready Centre in Banstead, Surrey.

The centre, which became fully operational in May, was officially opened by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, yesterday, (Wednesday 6 July).

Staff were joined by guests including members of Surrey Ambulance Retirement Association and families of former members of staff.

The new centre in The Horseshoe, Banstead, sits on the site of the Trust’s former headquarters and is SECAmb’s first new-build Make Ready Centre in the county.

The development consists of a fleet workshop and the Trust’s Make Ready vehicle preparation system along with modern office space and rest and wellbeing facilities for staff.

SECAmb’s Make Ready Centres involve specialist teams of staff cleaning, restocking and maintaining the Trust’s fleet. SECAmb currently operates nine Make Ready Centres across its region with the Banstead centre following on from the opening of Brighton Make Ready Centre which became operational at the end of 2020.