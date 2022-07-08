Statement on the explosion at Kingstanding

We are very sad to hear that a woman has died following the explosion at a house in Kingstanding.

Our condolences go to the family and our thoughts are with all the families of those affected at this difficult time. We have been working with the emergency services through the night and council officers continue to be at the scene. Alongside the police we ask people not to circulate images or footage of the explosion.

The community has come together at this very difficult time and officers from the council’s resilience and housing teams continue to attend the scene and support all those affected by this terrible tragedy. We continue to support the emergency services and we are working with residents to provide advice and support them to look for more permanent accommodation where necessary. The offer to remain at the Kingstanding hotel still remains, whilst the households come to terms with the trauma they have encountered.