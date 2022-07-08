The National Cancer Patient Experience Survey results are published and its good news for QEH – QEH News

The 2021 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey results – published yesterday (6 July 2022) – show the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust (QEH) has made significant improvements, scoring within or above the expected range in 58 out of 59 questions.

QEH scored above the expected range in two areas:

Diagnostic test results were explained in a way that patients could completely understand

Patients were told about their diagnosis in an appropriate place

Caroline Shaw CBE, Chief Executive at QEH, said: “The report is really good news for QEH and we are really pleased with the results. These findings further evidence that patient experience is improving at the Trust and supports our ambition to become the best rural District General Hospital for patient and staff experience.”

Alice Webster, Chief Nurse at QEH added: “The results of this survey were gathered during what was another extraordinary year for QEH and the wider NHS. I am really pleased patients in our care have rated us so positively which is testament to the hard work and dedication of our Cancer and Patient Experience teams.”

The survey highlighted one area for further improvement, which the Trust scored below the expected range on:

Patients had confidence and trust in all of the team looking after them during their stay in hospital

The Trust has already commenced a Personalised Care Project to improve patient experience, which is part of a wider national programme and will see patients having access to key workers and being fully involved in their cancer care.

As part of the Trust’s Personalised Care Project QEH has introduced a non-clinical Cancer Care Patient Navigator team to help patients receive the right support for their individual needs and made significant improvements to written information to support patients throughout their cancer journey.

Last year The Trust also opened its brand-new state-of-the-art Cancer Wellbeing and Support Centre following a £625,000 redevelopment funded by the Trust’s Charity. This facility provides a dedicated space for patients to access non-clinical support following cancer diagnosis.

