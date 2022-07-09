Barnsley FC home matchday closures confirmed for 2022-23 season

Football supporters attending Barnsley FC matches and those using the town centre are reminded that the Jumble Lane crossing will remain closed on home match days for the 2022-2023 season until the new Market Gate Bridge is installed.

Construction of the bridge began off-site in February 2022, with on-site works commencing in July 2022. The estimated completion date is late summer 2023.

It will link the existing public transport, and the Market Gate car park, to The Glass Works as part of the redevelopment of Barnsley town centre. It will be fully accessible and will accommodate footfall on matchdays once complete.

A temporary bridge was erected over the Jumble Lane level crossing, which was closed in March 2019 by Network Rail for safety reasons, to allow pedestrians to cross over the railway line safely.

However, that bridge will be closed for an hour before kick-off, during the match and an hour after each home game to support the safety of fans and other users. This is subject to change based on individual matches.

The alternative walking routes to Oakwell include:

– Midland Street, Eldon Street and Schwäbisch Gmünd Way

or

– Kendray Street, Mayday Green, Cheapside, Wesley Street, Lambra Road, Pontefract Road, Grove Street

Please note there will be no access for supporters via the Alhambra Centre or the Glassworks.

As part of the operation, the following changes will be in place at Barnsley Interchange, should the need arise:

There may be no access through the Interchange, where the bridge between the bus station and the train station will be closed except for those with access needs, passengers with a valid train ticket or Buzz Bingo members with a valid pass/permit.

Pedestrian access to and from the bus station will, as necessary, be via Eldon Street and Schwäbisch Gmünd Way.

Access to the Interchange from Schwäbisch Gmünd Way will, as necessary, be for access to the railway station only, including being open for fans travelling to and from the game by rail.

The existing temporary accessible route via Schwäbisch Gmünd Way and the transport interchange is available for those with access needs.

Supporters are reminded to use the designated and installed crossing points on the roads for their safety and the safety of other match-going fans.

Wheelchair users or supporters with pushchairs are advised to use the pavement/footway on the Court House side of Eldon Street during peak times to avoid congestion.

Fans are also advised to pay attention to road signs when travelling to and from the game.

Road closures:

To facilitate the access routes for Barnsley FC home matches, there will be associated partial and/or full closures of the Harborough Hill exit slip roads, Schwäbisch Gmünd Way and Eldon Street North. These will be in place from half-time until an hour after full-time for most matches.

Further closures may be necessary for certain fixtures. This will follow discussions between Barnsley FC, South Yorkshire Police, and the Council. Updates will be provided closer to the time.

A Barnsley Council traffic management contractor will manage the road closures. There are no immediate road closures around Oakwell.

For vehicle users:

Vehicle access to the Metrodome is maintained via Wesley Street, Lambra Road, Pontefract Road and Bala Street.

Vehicle access to Oakwell is maintained via Pontefract Road and Grove Street.

Vehicle access to Buzz Bingo is via the open ‘Harborough Hill side’ of Schwäbisch Gmünd Way, with exit onto the downhill-side Harborough Hill entry slip road.

There is no left turn from Regent Street other than for buses to access the bus station.

Market Gate car park will be closed.

Customers will not be able to enter or leave the railway station car park during the closure times. Pick up and drop off will be available on Schwäbisch Gmünd Way, Eldon Street North or Midland Street.

Where vehicle users approach a road closure, they will not be allowed access, and an alternative route will need to be used.

For a full list of Barnsley FC fixtures, please visit the club website. Please note all fixtures are subject to change.

More information on parking, including entering and leaving The Glass Works car park, can be found on the Parking section of our website.

Barnsley Council, Barnsley FC, Northern Railway and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your continued patience.