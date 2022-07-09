Campus presentation evenings highlight hard work, commitment and determination

Students who have overcome challenges, achieved beyond expectation and shown commitment to their studies were honoured at New City College end-of-year Campus Awards Evenings.

The celebratory events were held at Tower Hamlets, Epping Forest, Hackney, Rainham, Redbridge, Ardleigh Green and Havering Sixth Form campuses.

They were attended by students, their families, VIP guests and college staff who heard tributes to the worthy winners – many who had overcome adversity and shown compassion to others.

Awards and certificates were handed out by Principals and Deputy Principals in categories including Student of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Contribution to the College, Academic Achievement, Green Ambassador, Outstanding Community Involvement and Team of the Year.