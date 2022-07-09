Cool sound of jazz returns to Exeter’s quayside

Jazz on the Quay returns this weekend and with the sun set to shine brightly, what better way to while away a Sunday afternoon down on the waterside.

With temperatures set to soar it’s the rather aptly named Hot House Combo that take to the Transit Shed this Sunday.

Music gets underway at 12:30pm and runs through to 3:30pm and it’s all completely free of charge.

Brought to this idyllic location thanks to The Exeter Canal & Quay Trust in conjunction with the City Council, Jazz on the Quay runs every Sunday (apart from 31 July) right up until 28 August.

It’s the perfect soundtrack to your summer. Check out the full schedule on the Visit Exeter website at http://www.visitexeter.com/whats-on/jazz-on-the-quay