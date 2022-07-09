Council launches new fund to support sustainability projects in Eden

Eden District Council has launched a new six-figure fund to support community-led sustainability projects in the area.

The COP26 Community Fund is now welcoming applications for funding from projects that tackle climate change, reduce carbon emissions or that protect and enhance biodiversity.

Leader of Eden District Council, Cllr Virginia Taylor said:

“At the local government conference last week, I saw research by Exeter University forecasting that summer rainfall in Cumbria will be halved by the time our children are grown up. This will change our wildlife, landscape, farming – everything. This fund will help communities do all they can to slow down these changes.

“Renewable energy projects, landscape and biodiversity projects, improving buildings and reducing waste – all help to reach the ambitious goal we set for Eden to be net-zero by 2030.

“Many projects will be good for people’s pockets and health and wellbeing too.

“The environment needs you and your community to put together schemes tailored for your parish, village, or community land and this scheme hopes to encourage you to make that idea you’ve been thinking about a reality.”

Cllr Mark Rudhall, Portfolio Holder for Green Growth at Eden District Council, said:

“To celebrate and continue the momentum of the COP26 event in Glasgow, we have allocated £160k up until April 2023 to fund projects across Eden.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have found a refuge in outdoor spaces. They have become more conscious of the state of the natural environment and they have renewed their sense of community.

The COP26 community fund scheme aims to improve the natural environment in the Eden district, encourage sustainability and long-term actions, and promote community engagement and participation in environmental and sustainability projects.

Grants are available to community groups and organisations. Applicants must show how their project or event will contribute to the sustainability of Eden’s communities.

For more information, including guidance and an application form, visit www.eden.gov.uk/your-environment/zero-carbon-eden/cop26-community-fund/

