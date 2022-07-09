Council submits £20m levelling up bid to regenerate Croydon’s town centre – Newsroom

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon, outlined a £20m funding bid at Cabinet this week, which would kickstart local regeneration and make Croydon more welcoming, cleaner, greener and accessible.

The bid for government Levelling Up funding comes as the latest step in Mayor Perry’s plans to get Croydon town centre regeneration firmly back on track, creating a sense of place and a destination for locals and visitors alike. The central areas of East and West Croydon, Fairfield, Wellesley Road, Old Town, South End and North End are all earmarked for major improvements.

The Executive Mayor wants to see more green spaces, pedestrianised zones and cycle paths, reconnecting all of central Croydon’s transport hubs, retail and residential districts, and forgotten areas of the town centre.

If the bid is successful, it will become easier to move around the town centre with funds being used to redesign pedestrian and road layouts, including removing the current town centre subways. This work will provide clearer thoroughfares through the town centre and open up public spaces into ‘plaza’ style areas, incorporating public art, markets, and space for cultural events.

Mayor Perry’s plans will be realised through working closely with partners, incorporating invaluable local assets such as Fairfield Halls and London South Bank University into a new and improved town centre, attracting further local investment and providing residents with hope for a better future for Croydon.

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon said:

“I am determined to bring much needed investment to Croydon, starting with our bid for almost £20m of Levelling Up funding, which would firmly put town centre regeneration back on track, making us a destination where people want to live, work and visit. With this funding, we plan to make necessary changes to reconnect, refresh, revitalise and regenerate key areas of our town centre – restoring a sense of local pride in Croydon.”

Matthew Sims, Chief Executive, Croydon BID said:

“The Levelling Up bid is an indication of our passion for Croydon and determination to reconnect and regenerate the local area in a lasting way. If successful, this funding will act as a catalyst for greater change and investment, and in turn support our joint efforts for local economic recovery. The business community has got behind the bid with wide ranging support including that of Marks & Spencer, The Ludoquist Café, Boxpark, Mott MacDonald, London South Bank University, Legacy Youth zone, Crisis and many more, as we work together to strengthen Croydon as a destination where businesses can thrive.”