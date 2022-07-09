Council weatherproofs Banksy artwork in Cromer

Date published: 20th August 2021

North Norfolk District Council has coated the confirmed Banksy artwork in Cromer to protect it from the elements for as long as possible.

The Council has sought to preserve the artwork for as long as viable, by applying a protective coating which will secure the piece by the iconic street artist without the need for further coverings



The Banksy piece, coated with a protective product

The artwork, which sits on a sea defence below the high water mark, will eventually succumb to the coastal climate with stronger winter tides and natural erosion – but will now last longer for the public to view than if left untreated.

Coating the piece will also help to protect it from permanent damage by additional artwork or attempts to cover it, such as the defacing seen in another piece on Banksy’s ‘Great British Spraycation’ tour. Any subsequent additions to the piece can be cleaned off.

The art piece has brought a surge of visitors to Cromer, increasing tourism and benefiting the local economy with some visitors travelling from other parts of the country.

The message comments on second homes and the rise in house prices in North Norfolk, which is one of the core themes of the Council’s recently published Housing Strategy for 2021-25, which seeks to;

Increasing the supply of homes with the enough homes to meet the needs of local residents.

Improving housing conditions in the private sector – thereby reducing fuel poverty and helping to reduce carbon emissions.

Making the best use of existing homes – this includes ensuring affordable homes are allocated fairly and encouraging landlords to let homes for market rent.

Supporting vulnerable residents to live in their homes or to move to a home more suited to their needs.

