Don’t suffer in silence! | Hartlepool Borough Council

Community safety officials in Hartlepool are urging anyone who witnesses or experiences hate crime to report it.

The appeal has been issued by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team which comprises staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Philip Hepburn, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Community Safety Operations Manager, said: “We are not prepared to tolerate hate crime in any of its forms, but to enable us to take action it is important that people inform us of incidents as and when they occur.”

A hate crime is any crime or incident which is perceived by the victim, or any other person, as being motivated by prejudice or hate towards a person’s alternative sub-culture, disability, gender identity, race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, faith or belief or sexual orientation

Hate crime can be reported in confidence to the following:

Please also see the True Vision website www.report-it.org.uk/home for further information and advice regarding Hate Crime.