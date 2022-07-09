Financial support often insufficient for PhD researchers, say education leaders

Without sufficient attention to this problem, he said that universities could find it increasingly hard to recruit high-calibre PhD students – “There is a problem looming – in most countries, there is a tradition of people accepting low incomes while they do their doctorates, but there is a limit to what they will take.”

In its workshops and sessions, the meeting also examined future trends and the diversity of the doctoral candidate population.

EUA-CDE Annual Meetings have become the largest and most comprehensive gatherings of academic leaders, senior academics, doctoral education professionals, postdoctoral researchers, doctoral candidates and other stakeholders working on doctoral education and research training. They are open to anyone with responsibilities and interest in this field.

“I am delighted that our university has been able to host this event” said Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester. “During these times of change, challenge and opportunity, the meeting provides the ideal opportunity for higher education leaders in Europe to meet, reflect and engage in discussions.”

