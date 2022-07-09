Free summer fun for people with SEND aged 16 to 25 

Fun days, workshops, sports and youth club hang-outs are among free activities being offered to Dorset’s young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Cllr Andrew Parry, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Children, Education, Skills and Early Help, said: “Thanks to Government COVID fund money, we are thrilled that our young people have the opportunity to enjoy exciting free activities and learn new skills this summer. We’re also grateful to the local organisations who are opening their hearts and doors to make this happen.”

All activities are free-of-charge and need to be booked directly with the provider/s of your choice below.

Enjoy multi-sports at Blandford School

Multi-sports sessions with Ability Counts coaches from AFC Bournemouth. To find out more, email steve.cuss@afcb.co.uk

Outdoor adventure and fun at Carey Camp

Try your hand archery on one of the woodland ranges, test your survival skills and challenge yourself on the exciting low ropes and tunnelling courses.

For more information and to book, email careyoec@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk or call 01929 552265

Learn new skills in farming and carpentry

At the Magdalen organic working farm in Chard. Also a ‘Growing Independence’ residential stay. Go to magdalenfarm.org.uk/events, call 01460 30144 or emailinfo@magdalenfarm.org.uk

Sailing off the coast of Portland

At the Weymouth and Portland World-class National Sailing Academy Contact portland@andrewsimpsoncentres.org for further information

Activity days in Swanage

Including building bug boxes, jewellery making and cushion making. Contact All Sort’d through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/allsortd.org

Arts and crafts, table tennis, music, dance and chilling in Wareham

With the Purbeck Youth & Community Foundation. Contact Office@pycf.org.uk

Explore art activities in a safe and creative environment in Weymouth

Learn painting, collage making and creating photo postcards. For more information, email jodie_waller@yahoo.co.uk

Dance, drama and prop making arts at the Weymouth College

See more at The Remix or contact remix@activateperformingarts.org.uk

Exciting activities in Wimborne

Including inflatables, an obstacle course, human Hungry Hippos, giant slide, football shooter, disco castle, dual basketball and a sing-along. Outdoor games are weather-permitting.

Contact Jane or Shelley at Positive Path Foundation: jane@positivepathfoundation.org or shelley@positivepathfoundation.org

Some activities are drop-off and some will require the parent or carer to stay. Each venue will be able to confirm their requirements and whether refreshments are provided.