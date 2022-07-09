Future of Wadebridge Leisure Centre secured as Council and local Community Interest Company agree plan 

Wadebridge Leisure Centre (FOWLC) Community Interest Company will take over the running of Wadebridge Leisure Centre from September 1, 2022.

The Community Interest Company will take over the site from GLL, after working together during a transition period.

Welcoming the news, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for customers Richard Pears said: “The CIC has put in great efforts and worked with us to ensure that the leisure centre in Wadebridge remains open.”

The Council committed to working with community groups and organisations to find a financially sustainable way to keep Wadebridge Leisure open.

Local groups and organisations were invited to come forward and work alongside the Council to keep the leisure centre in Wadebridge operating.

Initial expressions of interest were fully evaluated for viability and progressed to a business case and final agreement.

Cllr Richard Pears, portfolio holder for customers added: “No one wants to see leisure centres close. We have explored every option to avoid that, and all parties have worked hard to find a way forward.”

Emma Tudge from the FOWLC Community Interest Company said: “FOWLC Community Interest Company would like to thank the leisure centre staff, council officers, the school and wider community for their support in getting to this stage. We are excited to have the opportunity to deliver our vision for a community Sports and Leisure Centre for the people of Wadebridge and surrounding villages from 1st of September. Throughout August we will be shadowing GLL whilst we commence recruitment to grow the team, contracting with centre hirers and scheduling some initial changes towards an environmentally and financially sustainable centre – a busy time ahead”.

James Curry, Head of Service for current operator GLL said: “This decision is good news for Wadebridge Leisure Centre customers and our hard-working staff. We will provide the necessary support to the new operators during the handover period and wish them every success in the future.”

Story posted 8 July 2022