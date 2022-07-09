Saturday, July 9, 2022
Heat wave warning issued for parts of the UK

A heatwave warning has been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures are set to soar.

London, the South East and East are expected to see the highest temperatures, with the South West not far behind with temperatures forecast of more than 25C.

Temperatures will climb over the weekend and into next week, with the hottest conditions expected in the South West on Monday, 11 July and Tuesday, 12 July.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning temperatures will stay high until next Friday, 15 July.

They’ve issued guidance, and ask us all to prepare for the warm weather:

  • shade or cover windows exposed to direct sunlight – external shutters or shades are very effective, internal blinds or curtains are less effective but cheaper and easier to install
  • check that windows or vents can be opened
  • if applicable, check mechanical ventilations systems are switched on and operating in summer mode
  • check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly
  • check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging

People can experience heat exhaustion or heatstroke, so it’s helpful to know the common signs and symptoms, available on the NHS website