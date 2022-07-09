Heat wave warning issued for parts of the UK

Photo by Sai Kiran Anagani on Unsplash



A heatwave warning has been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures are set to soar.

London, the South East and East are expected to see the highest temperatures, with the South West not far behind with temperatures forecast of more than 25C.

Temperatures will climb over the weekend and into next week, with the hottest conditions expected in the South West on Monday, 11 July and Tuesday, 12 July.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning temperatures will stay high until next Friday, 15 July.

They’ve issued guidance, and ask us all to prepare for the warm weather:

shade or cover windows exposed to direct sunlight – external shutters or shades are very effective, internal blinds or curtains are less effective but cheaper and easier to install

check that windows or vents can be opened

if applicable, check mechanical ventilations systems are switched on and operating in summer mode

check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly

check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging

People can experience heat exhaustion or heatstroke, so it’s helpful to know the common signs and symptoms, available on the NHS website.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:

“We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions ahead. “High temperatures are predicted for a prolonged period, so make sure to follow our simple health advice to beat the heat, such as covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and making sure that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly.”

The UKHSA also has written a blog about COVID-19 and summer temperatures, including how the heat affects our bodies.