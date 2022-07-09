Hull’s Museum Quarter Transformed for Festival of Archaeology

Hull’s museum quarter will be transformed into a medieval encampment for the city-wide Festival of Archaeology.

On Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July, 11am – 3.00 pm, visitors can come face-to-face with knights in armour, a unit of archers, medieval residents of the street, craftspeople and musicians. There will also be the chance to participate in pottery-making, wood-working and wool spinning.

Sir William De La Pole, the richest and most powerful man in Kingston-Upon-Hull in the fourteenth century, may also make an appearance at the encampment.

Councillor Alison Collinson, Chair of Hull Culture and Leisure Ltd said: “We have organised this free, fun and educational event that’s perfect for families and visitors this summer.

“It will also grant us the opportunity to learn about what medieval life in Hull was like and it complements the whole host of activity going on throughout the weekend including the excavations at the Henry VIII south blockhouse near the Deep.”

At the Museums Quarter:

Knights of the Medieval Combat Society will display their fighting skills in demonstrations throughout the weekend. Visitors can get involved in the activities of their supporters, such as fletching their arrows, cooking their meals or preparing their medicines.

Find out more about what’s on at Hull Museums by visiting www.hcandl.co.uk/whats-on.