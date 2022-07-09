Jon Egging Sculpture – relocation gets underway Jon Egging Sculpture – relocation gets underway



Posted on Monday 14th August 2017

The Jon Egging sculpture is now in place at its new location, the top of the East Cliff Zig Zag. Sitting atop a specially-designed cairn, the sculpture has been resited after the cliff slip in spring 2016. Like the original site, this new location has been chosen by Jon’s widow, Emma Egging, and mother Dawn.

The 5m high sculpture’s stainless steel trails and every glass bead were painstakingly cleaned before installation took place. On site, clifftop scrub and bushes have been cut back to reveal the view, and a new specially-commissioned fence has been installed.

The sculpture will be accessible again in time for the 2017 Air Festival, which starts on 31st August.