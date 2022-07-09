Pollution-blocking green screens to be rolled out to 32 primary schools

A pollution-blocking green screen has been installed at Rushmore Primary School in Clapton, as part of a roll-out to 32 primary and secondary schools in Hackney.

Targeted at schools by main roads, the screens are designed to create a natural barrier between each school and the road, reducing childrens’ exposure to air pollution, and helping to reduce the chances of respiratory issues associated with pollution.

The screen at Rushmore Primary School joins those already installed at St Dominic’s Catholic Primary School, William Patten School, Queensbridge Primary School, St Mary’s Church of England Primary School and Grasmere Primary School.

When the programme is completed, students at 32 schools will benefit from the screens, which, as well as creating a barrier to pollution, will also support biodiversity and resilience to climate change.