30mph speed limit reduction proposed for Wimborne Road and Stapehill Road, Ferndown

Dorset Council is proposing a speed limit reduction from 40mph to 30mph along Wimborne Road and Stapehill Road in Ferndown to enhance safety for residents. The introduction of the new Transforming Cities Fund programme walking and cycling paths in the area – and the expected increase in people walking and cycling – has been a key driver for the proposal, alongside longstanding residential concerns about road safety on Stapehill Road and requests from the local community for a lower speed limit.

The proposed speed limit reduction on Wimborne Road runs from Canford Bottom Roundabout (Wimborne Road West) to the existing 30mph zone just before Batstone Way and from Trickett’s Cross Roundabout (Wimborne Road East) to the existing 30mph zone near Monkton Close.

The proposed speed limit reduction on Stapehill Road is along the northern section of the road running from the junction with Wimborne Road West to just south of Pompeys Lane.

Cllr Cathy Lugg, Ward Councillor for Ferndown North, said:

“Reducing the speed limit along Wimborne Road and Stapehill Road has been a long-held ambition for both Councillor Mike Parkes and myself, and something the local community has been repeatedly asking for.

The introduction of the new Transforming Cities Fund programme for walking and cycling paths in the area and the expected increase in people walking and cycling means we are now able to propose this speed limit reduction not only along Wimborne Road but the northern end of Stapehill Road too. Lowering the speeds will make it safer for people walking and cycling and is part of Dorset Council’s commitment to providing safe active travel for our local community.”

The introduction of the proposed speed limit reduction is subject to the outcome of a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) – a legal consultation process. The TRO is currently under review by Dorset Council and is due to be advertised late summer 2022 when the public will be able to submit comments.