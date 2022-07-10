Active Schools Challenge see thousands of entries – Coventry City Council

The Go Parks: Active Schools Challenge – Commonwealth Games Special is just 6 days in and has already seen thousands of Coventry residents get active.

There have been more than 2,000 entries and over 30,000 points allocated to schools.

The Challenge started on 1 July and will run for 17 days, finishing on 17 July.

So far, the Challenge has seen 62 schools take on the Challenge. Schools can join in at any time throughout and be in competition for the winning titles.

This time around, the Challenge presents a sporty theme as Coventry prepares to deliver a summer full of sport and physical activity, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, International Children’s Games and the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

In order to take part and vote for a school a Go CV account is required. Everyone can take part and vote whether they are a Coventry resident or not – anyone can create an account that will allow the Go Parks QR codes to be scanned.

Free sports and activities have also been organised around the city during the Challenge, including a visit from the Commonwealth Games’ Roadshow this Sunday 10 July at the War Memorial Park from 11am- 2pm.

The Go Parks project is part of the Commonwealth Active Communities project, commissioned by Sport England.

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member Public Health and Sport, said: “I’m really pleased to see that the Active Schools Challenge is back for its third installment and celebrates the sports that will be taking place in Coventry.

“The best thing about this Challenge is that absolutely anyone in the city can take part. It’s free, sees a spread of parks across the city and is accessible for all abilities and ages.

“Good luck to all schools taking part and I hope residents get involved, get active and collect those points as they turn to virtual medals on the Go CV platform.”

The free-to-enter challenge is in partnership with Coventry East and West School Games organisers who host sport and physical activity competitions across Coventry’s schools.

School Games Organisers from Coventry East and West, Stuart Davoile and Danny Kingham, added: “Already we’ve seen a great response from schools. Within hours on the first day, schools were posting encouraging messages for their pupils and videos in the parks.

“We ask teachers and school staff to keep the great work up and enjoy the Challenge. Remember, you can take part at any point throughout and start collecting those points.”

Adam Rigarlsford, Strategic Lead, Sport England, added: “Sport England is pleased to support the Go Parks: Active Schools Challenge with the Commonwealth Active Communities project. After previously getting more than 80,000 local people active through this free and inclusive programme we are pleased to see that Coventry is building on their learning in this exciting summer of sport and physical activity in the city.

“The Commonwealth Games is a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, connect socially and get active. It’s great to see so much going on across the city this summer.”

Find out more about the challenge on the Go Parks website.

To sign up to Go CV to get involved, visit the Go CV website.

Follow Coventry Sport on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date and follow the Challenge.