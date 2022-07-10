Bristol Avenue Tip to increase visitor capacity from Saturday 1 May



Posted on Thursday 29th April 2021

Blackpool’s household waste recycling centre at Bristol Avenue, Bispham, will be increasing the number of vehicle bays from Saturday 1 May 2021 to accommodate greater visitor numbers.

From Saturday, the number of vehicle bays available for use will increase from six to twelve to support ongoing recycling efforts and reduce waiting times for visitors to the site. The extra space usage will continue to be monitored to ensure COVID compliance.

Cllr Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide additional vehicle capacity at our household waste recycling centre. We know that this facility is important to local residents to enable them to dispose of their household waste responsibly.

“Our team has made every effort to provide the maximum access to the facility that we were able to during the pandemic. I thank them for their hard work and our residents for their co-operation and patience during these difficult times.”

Other welcome news recently announced is that the popular Tip Shop at the recycling centre, which offers recycled goods such as furniture and electrical goods at a discounted price and makes contributions to the Mayor’s Charity, reopened on 12 April.

Key information when visiting the household recycling centre

To maintain COVID-secure measures and keep everyone safe, the following steps must be followed:

Face coverings to be worn when visiting the site, whilst out of the vehicle. It is recognised that this is open space but communication and advice from site staff may reduce COVID-secure distances

Only 2 persons per vehicle to be permitted to leave the vehicle, to reduce the risk of potential incidents on site. Collision on site when depositing waste and recycling can happen but the risk is reduced by controlling movement and numbers when outside a vehicle

All children must remain in the vehicle whilst on site to further enhance the safety of all

Please don’t forget to separate your waste pre arrival as much as possible. This will speed up visits and help us recycle as much as we can

When visiting the Tip Shop

A maximum of 3 customers in the shop at any one time

Face coverings must be worn

A maximum shopping time of 15 minutes per visit

Test and trace information is recorded

For more details about requirements when visiting the household recycling centre and opening hours, visit our Tip web page.

For more details about the Tip Shop visit our Tip Shop page.



