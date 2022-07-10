Chief Operating Officer announces decision to leave Trust

South East Coast Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust’s (SECAmb’s), Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Finance, David Hammond, has announced his decision to leave the Trust.

David, who has held numerous roles at SECAmb and in the wider NHS since he joined the Trust in 2008, is leaving to pursue new opportunities and will leave his position at the end of September.

David has been the driving force behind many of SECAmb’s key achievements during recent years including the development of the Trust’s Make Ready Centres, new Emergency Operations Centre and 111 facilities as well as many technical developments including a new Computer Aided Dispatch system and electronic Patient Clinical Records.

SECAmb Interim Chief Executive Dr Fionna Moore said: “I would like to thank David for the very significant contribution he has made during his time with us, including his leadership during the pandemic. I am sure we all wish him well for the future. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank David for the support he has given to me personally over the years.”

David said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the ambulance service and I am very proud of the journey we have been on and the developments we have introduced. I remain most proud though, to have worked with such inspiring and committed people who, despite all of the challenges, continue to provide fantastic care through 999 and 111 to the population of the South East. I wish each and everyone one of my colleagues all the very best for the future.”