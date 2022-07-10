Eden District Council launches new Arts and Culture Development Fund

Grants of up to £10,000 are now available for projects in Eden that widen community participation in arts and culture, thanks to over £110,000 made available by Eden District Council.

Applications for funding are welcomed from a wide variety of arts and cultural projects, workshops, services and events. Suitable projects could include visual arts, literary arts, music, crafts, digital arts, performing arts, and arts for health and wellbeing.

Applications are now open until Thursday 21 July 2022. Additional application windows are set to open later in the year, in the autumn and the winter.

Cllr Virginia Taylor, Leader of Eden District Council, said, “I’m really pleased that we can offer some financial help to make great things happen throughout Eden.

“Everyone is creative and nothing is better than doing, making, discovering and sharing things together. There are health benefits, educational benefits, economic, social – lots of research if anyone doubts that making art is good for the creators, and great for audiences to enter their worlds.

“More than anything though I’m really looking forward to seeing the wonderful projects that people will cook up.”

Grants are available for creating new arts and cultural projects; encouraging participation in the arts from new or underrepresented audiences; creating outdoor arts and cultural activities; developing partnerships between local cultural organisations; and encouraging the delivery of community-based arts and cultural programmes.

Applications are invited from constituted groups only, but if an informally associated group or an individual wishes to apply for an eligible project, they can do so if a constituted organisation acts as an accountable body.

For more information on the Arts and Culture Development Fund, including application forms and guidance, visit www.eden.gov.uk/your-environment/your-community/community-funding/arts-and-culture-development-fund, telephone 01768 817817 or email artsandculture@eden.gov.uk.

